Police kill at least 1 student demonstrator in Sierra Leone

Divine diamonds: Sierra Leone pastors 709-carat find

Freetown - Evangelical preacher Emmanuel Momoh prayed for five years that he would discover the diamond he needed to pull his family out of poverty in eastern Sierra Leone.The 39-year-old pastor obt ...

Chimps left to starve on monkey island are now thriving

The chimps on Monkey Island in Liberia who were once experimented on by the New York Blood Center (NYBC) are now thriving on Monkey Island in Liberia after help from the Humane Society. ...

Important Announcement From The Siera Leone Embassy At Washington Dc

There was another terrible accident in Sierra Leone again today, with many casualties. This one occurred on the Matotoka-Kono Road. We bring you the pictures , courtesy of Kemoh Sidibay. ... ...

Another terrible accident in Sierra Leone today : Many casualties

Parliament Blamed for 'Unsettled' Njala Crisis

By Melvin Tejan-Mansaray For months unending now, lecturers of one of the country's public colleges, Njala University have grounded their services to students because of sala ...

*President's Daughter Boosts APC Youth Conference*

By Aruna Turay. One of the loving daughters of His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, Dankay Koroma today 22nd March, 2017 donated one thousand well, clearly and beautifu ...

Africell, Airtel Happy… Consumers Agree Tariff Increase

At a PPD (Public Private Dialogue) forum held at the Bintumani Conference Hall in Freetown yesterday, representatives of telecommunications consumer groups agreed with mobile operators to ef ...

Don't Allow Airtel Or Africell To Close Down

The two biggest telecoms operators in the country are Airtel and Africell. They are the biggest tax payers and the largest employers in Sierra Leone. If anyone of these two compani ...

With a sour taste after days of negotiating, Trump says he is done negotiating, but will this be his first legislative failure?

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w

