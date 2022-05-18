Wed, 18 May 2022

High import taxes prevent Tesla from selling cars in India

NEW DELHI, India: Tesla made known this week that it will not sell electric automobiles in India due to the ...

Hang Seng jumps sharply on possible China move to relax tech reform

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A potential easing of the Chinese government's crackdown on technology companies drove stocks in Hong Kong ...

Nepal to get free 21.9% of 490mw electricity every month

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The governments of Nepal and India have signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding for the construction of ...

Kia reports second most electric car sales in US, Ford close behind

LOS ANGELES, California: Kia has become the second largest manufacturer of electric vehicles sold in the United States, second only ...

U.S. stock markets undermined by weak Chinese data

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic news out of China undermined stocks on Wall Street on Monday. The major ...

Braking problems cause Mercedes-Benz to issue do-not-drive order

ATLANTA, Georgia: Mercedes-Benz USA has requested drivers to stop driving some of their autos immediately due to braking problems.The announcement ...

Tunisian navy rescues 32 Bangladeshis headed for Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia - The Tunisian navy said Saturday that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, sailing from Libya to ...

SA batter Zubayr Hamza suspended for 9 months for doping violation

Dubai [UAE], May 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the suspension of South African batter Zubayr ...

Clashes erupt in Libya's capital as newly-approved gov't enters

© Provided by Xinhua TRIPOLI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Clashes erupted in different parts of Libya's capital Tripoli on Tuesday ...

Same-sex marriage: Centre opposes plea in Delhi HC for live streaming of proceedings

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): In Delhi High Court, the Centre has opposed the petition seeking live streaming of ...

Racism in South Africa: White student urinates on belongings of black student

Cape Town [South Africa], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The "racist incident" in which a student from a top South African university ...

Clashes Rock Tripoli as Libyan Rivals Fight in Capital

TRIPOLI - Clashes erupted in Libya's capital on Tuesday as the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, tried to take control ...

